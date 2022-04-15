Man’s Body Found Tied To Roadside Tree In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The body of a man was found tied to a tree alongside a road near Nalco Chowk in Bhubaneswar on Friday morning.

Reportedly, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the body and reported the matter to local police.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. However, the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained.

Following this, a case has been registered and a probe was initiated in this connection. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the identity of the deceased.