Man’s body found on Utkal University campus in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The body of a man was found hanging from a tree on the campus of Utkal University in Bhubaneswar on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Kalia, an auto-rickshaw driver who was living with his family members on the campus. The body was spotted by two Vani Vihar staffers.

According to a source, like any other day, he went to sleep after dinner on Wednesday night. He was in his room till 12 am. Then all the members also went to sleep. On Thursday morning, they couldn’t find him in his room. They launched a frantic search for him.

The police are yet to ascertain whether it is a case of suicide or murder. However, cut marks on the deceased’s hand and body was spotted.