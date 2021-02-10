Man’s Body Found Lying On Roadside In Angul

Angul: The body of a man was found lying on the roadside near Karatpata in Bantala area in the district under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday.

The identity of the deceased was not known immediately.

According to sources, the matter came to fore after some locals spotted the body lying on the roadside and informed the police about the same. A motorcycle was also recovered near the body.

Locals suspected it to be an elephant attack. However, the actual reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained.

Reportedly, police have reached the spot and investigating the matter.