Man’s Body Found In Sambalpur Forest; Elephant Attack Suspected

Sambalpur: A man, whose body was found in a forest patch near Basalai village in Sambalpur district, was suspected to be killed in an elephant attack.

The deceased has been identified as Biranchi Badi (55).

As per available information, the man who went to collect Kendu leaves yesterday did not return home. However, his body was found in a forest near Basaloi village under Naktideola range here.

It is being suspected that the man was killed in an elephant attack, sources said.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post mortem.