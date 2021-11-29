Man’s Body Found Hanging From Tree In Koraput

Koraput: The body of a person was found hanging from a tree at Mahuli village under Borigumma police limits of Koraput district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Semran Majhi of Gadigam.

According to reports, Semran had gone to his in-laws’ house at Mahuli yesterday. Later, some villagers spotted his body hanging from a tree near the village pond today and immediately informed the police about the same.

On getting information, police reached the spot and launched a probe in this regard. However, the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, further investigation is underway in this connection.