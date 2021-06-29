Man’s Body Found From Roadside In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Mystery shrouded the death of a man whose body was found lying on a roadside at Puri Bypass under Dhauli police station limits here.

The deceased has been identified as Bhaskar Swain (49) of Balaka area in Puri district, works as a peon in Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC).

According to family sources, like usually Bhasker left for his work on his bicycle. Later, around 4 pm they got a call from the Dhauli police station that informed them that Bhaskar’s body was found on the roadside.

Reportedly, Police had received information that the body was lying along a road here, an official said.

Following the matter, the family members lodged a complaint at the Dhauli police station.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem. The exact reason behind the death will be ascertained after the autopsy report come, IIC, Dayanidhi Nayak said.