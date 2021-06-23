Man’s Body Found Floating In Mahanadi River In Cuttack

Cuttack: The body of a 60-year-old man was found floating in the Mahanadi river near Tulasipur deer park In Cuttack. The deceased has been identified as Prashant Kumar Singh (60) of Jhanjiri Mangala area.

As per reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the lifeless body while bathing and immediately alerted the police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and fished out the body from water with the help of firefighters. Later, the body was sent to SCB for post-mortem.

The prima facie evidence suggests that Prashant might have slipped into the water and drowned while bathing.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death in this regard.