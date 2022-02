Bhubaneswar: The body of a man was found floating in the Kuakhai river in the state capital Bhubaneswar on Friday.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the body floating in the river and immediately alerted the police about the same.

On being informed, police along with fire tenders reached the spot and fished the body out of the river.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.