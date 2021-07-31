Man’s Body Found Floating In Canal In Puri

Puri: Police on Saturday recovered a body of a man from a canal in Puri district. The deceased has been identified as Laxmidhar Sahu, a native of Nuapada (Talasahi).

As per reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the lifeless body floating in the Kanasa main canal and immediately informed police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and fished out the body from the canal. Later the body was sent to the hospital for post-mortem.

Primary investigation revealed several cuts throughout the body of the deceased. However, the exact reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway in this regard, sources