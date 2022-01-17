Man’s Blood-Soaked Body Found On Roadside In Boudh 

Boudh: Blood-soaked body of a person was found near the roadside of National Highway 57 in Sadar locality of Boudh district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Anamu Mirdha of Sarasara village under Sadar police limits.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the body of Mirdha in a pool of blood near the roadside of NH 57 today morning and informed police about the same.

Later, police reached the spot with a scientific team, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem. The cops also recovered an axe that was found lying near the body.

Though the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that someone might have murdered Mirdha and later dumped his body beside the road.

Following this, a complaint has been lodged by the family members of the deceased at the Sadar police station.

Further investigation in this regard is underway to nab the absconding culprits, the police official said.