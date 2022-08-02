Man’s Blood-Soaked Body Found In Deogarh

Deogarh: Blood soaked body of a man was found near the Hinjili riverbank in Kundheigola locality of Deogarh district.

The deceased has been identified as Api Bagha (43), son of Hrushi Bagha of Thianala village Kundheigola police limits.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted Api’s body lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Though the exact motive behind the death is yet to be ascertained, prima facie reveals that the man might have been murdered by some miscreants.

A case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated into the matter, police said.