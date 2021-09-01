Manoranjan Panigrahi appointed Chief Commissioner of Income Tax

Bhubaneswar: As many as 36 Principal Commissioners of Income Tax were promoted in the Income Tax Department yesterday. After promotion, they will serve as the Chief Commissioners of Income Tax.

This includes 4 Odia officers and they are Mr. Manoranjan Panigrahi, Mr. Bijayananda Pruseth, Mr. Debendra Narayan Kar and Mr. Seemachal Das.

Mr. Manoranjan Panigrahi is currently Principal Commissioner of Income Tax in Cuttack. He has worked diligently in almost all areas of the Income Tax Department. Mr. Panigrahi was previously the Secretary of the Department of Culture, Information and Public Relations of the Government of Odisha.

During his five-year tenure, he has made significant contributions to the Odia language, literature and culture.

Mr. Bijayananda Pruseth is currently the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax in Sambalpur. Prior to that, he was based in Cuttack. He has worked for many years outside Odish.

It is certainly a matter of joy for the state that four Odisha officials are going to the higher level of the Income Tax Department at the same time.