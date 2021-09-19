Manorama Mohapatra’s Mortal Remains Consigned To Flames With Full State Honours

Puri: Mortal remains of eminent litterateur Manorama Mohapatra was consigned to flames with full State honours at Puri Swargadwar.

Eminent litterateur and former Editor of Odia daily ‘The Samaj’, Manorama Mohapatra passed away on Saturday while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical in Cuttack. She was 87.

Mohapatra, an Eminent Author, Columnist, Public Speaker, Editor, and Social Worker was born in 1934. She spent her young childhood years in the throes of the Freedom Movement as her father the renowned Dr. Radhanath Rath was an eminent Freedom Fighter and highly regarded social worker besides being the longest-serving Editor of the Oriya Daily Samaja.