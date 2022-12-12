Manoj Tiwari & Wife Surabhi Welcome Baby Girl

New Delhi: Actor and BJP MP, Manoj Tiwari and Surabhi Tiwari welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

The actor took to Twitter and wrote: “With great pleasure I inform that Saraswati has arrived in my house after Lakshmi.. Today a lovely daughter has been born in the house…”

<>

बड़े हर्ष के साथ सूचित करना है कि मेरे घर में लक्ष्मी के बाद सरस्वती का आगमन हुआ है..आज घर में प्यारी सी बिटिया पैदा हुई है.. उसपे आप सभी का आशीर्वाद बना रहे.. सुरभि-मनोज तिवारी pic.twitter.com/JJj1H82XEr — Manoj Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@ManojTiwariMP) December 12, 2022

</>

He had earlier shared a video of their family expecting a child.

On November 21, 2022, the actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a video of his wife’s godh bharai rasam (baby shower).