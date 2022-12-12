Manoj Tiwari
Manoj Tiwari & Wife Surabhi Welcome Baby Girl

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Actor and BJP MP, Manoj Tiwari and Surabhi Tiwari welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

The actor took to Twitter and wrote: “With great pleasure I inform that Saraswati has arrived in my house after Lakshmi.. Today a lovely daughter has been born in the house…”

He had earlier shared a video of their family expecting a child.

On November 21, 2022, the actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a video of his wife’s godh bharai rasam (baby shower).

