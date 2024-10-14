New Delhi: Union Minister Shri Manohar Lal addressed a Brainstorming Session on the Indian Power Sector Scenario 2047 in New Delhi today.

At the two-day Brainstorming Session on the Indian Power Sector Scenario 2047 Union Minister for Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Manohar Lal, outlined the government’s strategy to meet the country’s burgeoning energy needs while transitioning to cleaner sources of power.

“By 2047, we anticipate our power demand to reach 708 gigawatts. To meet this, we need to increase our capacity by four times, i.e. 2,100 gigawatts,” Union Minister Manohar Lal stated, highlighting the scale of the challenge ahead. “This is not just about increasing capacity; it’s about reimagining our entire energy landscape.”

The Union Minister emphasised the critical role of renewable energy in India’s future power mix. “We have set an ambitious target of 500 GW of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030, effectively doubling our current capacity,” he said. This push towards green energy aligns with India’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions by one billion tonnes by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

Shri Manohar Lal praised the CEA for its pivotal role in shaping the sector’s future, citing the National Electricity Plan, which was launched at the session. “This plan will provide crucial guidance to state governments and investors, fostering a collaborative approach to sector development,” he noted.

The National Electricity Plan (Transmission), developed in consultation with various stakeholders, outlines a comprehensive strategy to achieve the government’s energy transition goals. It details the transmission infrastructure required to support 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030, increasing to over 600 gigawatts by 2032. The plan incorporates innovative elements such as the integration of 10 gigawatts of offshore wind farms, 47 gigawatts of battery energy storage systems, and 30 GW of pumped storage plants. It also addresses the power needs of green hydrogen and green ammonia manufacturing hubs and includes cross-border interconnections. With a planned addition of 190,000 circuit kilometres of transmission lines and 1,270 GPA of transformation capacity over the next decade, the plan presents an investment opportunity of over 9 lakh crore rupees in the transmission sector.

The minister also addressed the challenges of integrating variable renewable energy sources into the grid, emphasising the need for advanced storage solutions. “We are exploring innovative technologies in pump storage facilities and battery storage to ensure 24/7 power availability to our citizens,” the Union Minister explained.

Recognising the transformative impact of rapid urbanisation and industrialisation on power demand, the government is focusing on grid infrastructure expansion and upgradation. The Union Minister stressed the importance of creating a skilled workforce to support this modernisation, stating, “We must develop a workforce capable of meeting the demands of a 21st-century energy system.”

