Mannata Mishra Wins Gold for Odisha at National Aquatic Championships

Bhubaneswar: Ace Odia swimmer Mannata Mishra made history at the National Aquatic Championships held at Kalinga Stadium’s Aquatic Centre.

Mannata secured a gold medal for the host state, Odisha, in the 100m breaststroke event of the 59th National Junior Aquatic Championship, marking her first gold in this level of junior national swimming competitions.

Trained at the Odisha IIS Swimming High Performance Centre, Mannata previously earned a bronze in the 200m breaststroke for junior girls (Group-I) at the Championships.

She has been a representative for Odisha in significant national competitions, winning various medals. A notable achievement in her sports career came in February of this year when she won her first international medal at the inaugural BIMSTEC Aquatics Championships 2024 in New Delhi, securing a silver in the women’s 200m breaststroke.

Additionally, this June, the accomplished swimmer claimed both silver and gold medals at the 2nd Odisha National Swimming Ranking Championship.