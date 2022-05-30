Mannata & Anmol Shine At All Odisha State Swimming Championship’22

Bhubaneswar: The 62nd Odisha state Swimming Championship’22 ( Junior & Sub-junior) organised, jointly by the Odisha State Swimming Association and Odisha Sports & Youth Services Department, at the Biju Patnaik Swimming Pool, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar was concluded Monday morning.

This year a record number of 258 swimmers participated in the tournament that was streaming live in the YouTube channel of sports Odisha.

Mannata Mishra has been declared the ‘best swimmer’ of the championship with 2134 FINA points in the Girls category and Anmol Mohanty with 2078 points was the ‘best swimmer’ in the boy’s category. The other individual champions in their respective categories were :

Group I Girls: Mannata Mishra( 2134) Bhubaneswar

Group I Boys: Anmol Mohanty ( 2078) Cuttack.

Group II Boys: Hitesh Moharana( 1742)

Sambalpur

Group II. Girls: Anshika A. Sahu ( 2015) Bhubaneswar

Group III Boys: Kanhu Soren ( 1016)

KIIT & KISS

Group III Girls: Arpita Seth (927) Sambalpur.

During the 3 day tournament, Hon’able sports Minister, Shri Tusharkanti Behera, Commissioner Cum Secretary, Sports & Youth Services were the guests on the 1st day, Olympian Padmashree Dilip Tirki was the chief guest on the 2nd day.

In the concluding day the swimmers were awarded the medals and Trophies by Mrs. Soma Mishra, Mrs. Golapmani Mahanta, Bijay Kumar Dixit, Surendra Kumar Naik, Amar Ranjan Mahanty, Lakshmi Chandra Mahakur, Rabindra Kumar Rout, Manoj Banchhor, Mrs. Lipsa Rout. JSW, Odisha provided the technical support to the tournament.

The eligible swimmers shall represent Odisha at the National Aquatic Championship’22 to be held at Rajkot ( Sub-junior) from 24th to 26th June ‘22 and Junior National at Bhubaneswar from 16-20th July’22.

The office bearers of the Association have congratulated the medal winners and all the participants. The Association also express sincere thanks and gratitude to the government of Odisha for support and sponsorship of the championship.