‘Mann Saheb Ne Kamaal Kar Ditta’, Kejriwal Lauds Punjab CM

Chandigarh: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday praised newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his works in just three days after the formation of the cabinet.

“Teen din mei Mann saheb ne kamaal kar ditta,” he said in Punjabi.

He also asked party MLAs in Punjab to work with honesty for the welfare of people and function as a team.

It was his first interaction with them after the formation of the AAP government in the state.

In his address, Arvind Kejriwal said, “I am very happy that the people of Punjab have given us so much love. In the last few days, Bhagwant Mann has done great work. The whole country is talking about him.”

The Delhi Chief Minister said that compensation for crops damaged during October’s unseasonal rains in Punjab had already been released. Further, an anti-corruption helpline had been announced.