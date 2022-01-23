Mann Ki Baat To Take Place On January 30 At 11.30 AM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that ‘Mann ki Baat’ which will take place on 30th January, 2022, will begin at 11:30 AM after observing the remembrances to Gandhi Ji on his Punya Tithi.

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted;

“This month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 30th, will begin at 11:30 AM after observing the remembrances to Gandhi Ji on his Punya Tithi.”

