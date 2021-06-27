Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi To Address Nation At 11 AM Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat at 11am today.

It will be the 78th episode of the monthly radio programme.

The Prime Minister will share his thoughts with the people in the country and abroad on All India Radio. It will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News website www.newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App.

In the last month’s Mann Ki Baat, which coincided with the seventh anniversary of Modi-led central government, the Prime Minister highlighted the government’s achievements and said that India’s resolve to win the biggest of the challenges has always been strong.

The prime minister also said that COVID-19 is the worst pandemic in 100 years and thanked doctors, nurses and frontline workers in their fight against COVID-19. PM Modi interacted with a locomotive pilot, a oxygen container driver and a captain of IAF who are supplying Oxygen to hospitals.