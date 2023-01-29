‘Mann Ki Baat’: PM Modi Praises Odisha Milletpreneurs

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised Odisha’s Milletpreneurs and the SHG of Sundergarh which has taken up the Odisha Millet Mission.

During his 97th radio talk show ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Modi elaborated the new term Milletpreneurs. “You must have heard the word entrepreneur, but have you heard Milletpreneurs? Milletpreneurs of Odisha are in the limelight these days. A Self Help Group of about 1500 women of the tribal district Sundergarh is associated with the Odisha Millets Mission,” he said.

He further added women from the district are making everything from millets like cookies, rasgulla, gulab jamun, and even cakes. Due to their great demand in the market, the income of women is also increasing, Modi pointed out.

The United Nations has taken the decision of both International Yoga Day and International Year of Millets after India’s proposal. Secondly, yoga is also related to health and millets also play an important role in health, the PM said.

He also explained about a millet café in Chhattisgarh where items like Chilla, Dosa, Momos, Pizza and Manchurian are very popular.

The Prime Minister raised the importance of wetland on conservation of biodiversity. During his talk, he explained the Ramsar site featuring Chilika lake of Odisha.

“These wetlands of India are also an example of our natural potential. Chilika Lake of Odisha is known to shelter more than 40 waterbird species,” he said.