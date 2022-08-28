Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Extends Best Wishes For Ganesh Chaturthi, Onam & Nuakhai

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through the most recent Mann Ki Baat episode on August 28.

PM Modi spoke about various festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, Onam, Nuakhai and Samvatsari Parva. He wished all the best to everyone on the occasion of such festivals, like Nuakhai, which are often linked to agriculture.

“My dear countrymen, in the beginning of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, today, we referred to the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Along with the great festival of Independence Day, many more festivals are lined up in the coming days. Just a few days from now, is the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival of worship of Bhagwan Ganesha. Ganesh Chaturthi, that is, the festival of blessings of Ganpati Bappa. The festival of Onam is also commencing before Ganesh Chaturthi. Onam, especially in Kerala, will be celebrated with a sense of peace and prosperity. Hartalika Teej too is on the 30th of August.

“The festival of Nuakhai will also be celebrated in Odisha on the 1st of September. Nuakhai simply means new food, that is, this too, like many other festivals, is a festival associated with our agricultural traditions,” the Prime Minister said.

“Meanwhile, there will also be the Samvatsari festival of the Jain community. All these festivals of ours are synonymous with our cultural prosperity and vitality. I wish you all the best for these festivals and special occasions, the Prime Minister added.