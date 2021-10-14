Manmohan Singh’s Condition Stable, Under Observation: AIIMS Doctors

New Delhi: After former Prime Minister Sardar Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS-Delhi on Wednesday evening the hospital authorities informed that his condition is stable now.

The Congress leader had been complaining of fever since Tuesday. Now the former Prime Minister is under the observation of doctors.

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has prayed for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited AIIMS in Delhi to enquire about the health of Dr Singh.

The Congress party also posted a tweet on its official handle, wishing Singh good health and speedy recovery.

Singh had earlier been admitted to AIIMS after testing positive for coronavirus in April this year.