Manmohan Samal becomes new president of Odisha BJP

Bhubaneswar: In a significant political development in Odisha ahead of the 2024 polls, senior BJP leader Manmohan Samal was today appointed as the President of the Odisha unit of the party.

The fresh appointment was made by BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Samal will replace the present chief Samir Mohanty.

Samal had earlier served as the Odisha BJP President twice. He was also a minister during the BJD-BJP coalition government in Odisha. Samal was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly from Dhamnagar Constituency in 2004.