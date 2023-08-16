Manisha Rani and Prince Narula visit Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Abhishek Malhan in the hospital

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan has been unwell and hospitalised since the last few days. The YouTuber and reality show star has not been well since the last week while he was inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. While many stars sent their best wishes to him on social media and asked him to get well soon, some even visited him in the hospital.

Manisha Rani, who was the closest to him inside the house, went to the hospital right after the show ended and showed her love and support to him. Another actor and reality show star was Prince Narula who visited him recently.

Both Manisha Rani and Prince Narula took to their social media and shared pictures from the recent visit to Abhishek Malhan. While Prince revealed that Abhishek is getting better, Manisha wished him the best and asked him to get well soon. Many other celebs commented on his post and expressed their concern and love for him.