Manish Sisodia’s CBI questioning today

New Delhi: Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will be questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged excise policy scam case on Sunday.

While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said that Sisodia will fully cooperate with the investigation and asserted that it is a “hardcore honest” party, reports indicated that the probe agency has prepared an exhaustive set of questions for the minister, who also holds the finance portfolio in the Delhi Cabinet, amid apprehensions of his arrest.

Sisodia was originally summoned last Sunday, but he had sought deferment of his questioning, citing the ongoing budget exercise. Following his request, the CBI had asked him to appear on February 26.