Manish Sisodia’s Bail Hearing Deferred To March 10, Remand Extended Till Monday

New Delhi: A Delhi court today deferred the bail hearing of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and fixed March 10 for hearing.

The court also extended the CBI custody till Monday. Sisodia has been in CBI custody since February 26. The court had sent him to CBI custody till March 4. The remand is ending today. The CBI has sought extension of the remand which was opposed by the lawyer of Sisodia.

Sisodia was produced before a CBI court amid tight security. The Aam Aadmi Party leader, who is in CBI custody and being probed in the Delhi liquor policy, had applied for bail.

In his bail request, Manish Sisodia said that keeping him in custody will “serve no fruitful purpose” as all the recoveries in the case have already been made.

Sisodia faces corruption allegation in framing a liquor policy for the national capital, which was scrapped after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena flagged it to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The 51-year-old was arrested by the CBI on Sunday evening over alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22. Jain is currently in Tihar Jail in a money laundering case. They resigned from the Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday.

A day after his arrest, Sisodia had challenged the CBI’s move in the Supreme Court. The court, however, told him he should have gone to the high court, after which Sisodia withdrew his application and said he will go to the trial court.