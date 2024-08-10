Manish Sisodia Shares First Post After Release From Jail

New Delhi: AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who walked out of jail after 17 months, shared a picture with his wife calling it the “first tea on the morning of independence”. Mr Sisodia was yesterday granted bail by the Supreme Court in alleged corruption cases linked to the Delhi liquor policy.

Sharing the picture on X (formerly Twitter), Mr Sisodia wrote, “First tea on the morning of independence…..after 17 months! The freedom that the Constitution has given to all of us Indians as a guarantee of the right to life.”

“The freedom that God has given us to breathe in the open air with everyone,” he added.

The former Delhi deputy chief minister’s bail has come as a shot in the arm for the Aam AParty leaders claimed his release is a jolt to the “mission” to defame AAP.

Mr Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, and by the Enforcement Directorate less than two weeks later. He has now been granted bail in both cases, with an irate Supreme Court stating he cannot stay in jail indefinitely while the prosecution works to an unconfirmed trial date.

admi Party (AAP) ahead of the assembly elections in Haryana – due in the next few months – and Delhi, scheduled to be held early next year.