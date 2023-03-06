Manish Sisodia Sent To Tihar Jail, Wants ‘Meditation Cell’, Court Allows Gita

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, arrested in the liquor policy case, would be moved to Tihar Jail after a special court today sent him to judicial custody till March 20.

Sisodia was arrested in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

During the hearing, the CBI told the court that the agency is not seeking further custody right now, but will seek it in future as “the conduct of the accused person is not correct”.

“They are terrifying the witnesses. They are giving political colour to the proceedings,” the CBI told the court.

“I am being asked the same questions from morning to evening all day. It is mental harassment for me,” Sisodia had said soon after his CBI remand was extended for two more days on Saturday. He was produced before special judge MK Nagpal today on expiry of his 7-day custodial interrogation allowed by the court earlier.

The CBI has alleged that the former Delhi deputy chief minister was arrested as he gave evasive replies and did not cooperate with the investigation despite being confronted with evidence.

The court has allowed the AAP leader to carry medicines prescribed during his medical examination. He has also been allowed to carry a pair of spectacles, a diary, a pen, and a copy of Bhagavad Gita. As requested by Mr Sisodia’s counsel, the court has directed the jail authorities to consider the request of keeping him in the meditation cell.