Manish Sisodia Moves Supreme Court

New Delhi: Two days after being arrested by the CBI, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday moved Supreme Court against the Delhi court order and sought bail.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia who is presently in CBI’s custody, and agreed to hear the plea today itself at 3.50 PM.

The top court initially observed that the jailed AAP leader has remedies under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to move the Delhi High Court for bail and seeking the quashing of the FIR.

Sisodia’s legal team is likely to mention the matter before the top court. The plea alleged that Sisodia had cooperated in the investigation and the arrest is illegal. The plea further says that remaining silent cannot be grounds to arrest.

Sisodia was sent to CBI custody in the excise policy case to allow the agency to get “genuine and legitimate” answers to questions being put to him for “a proper and fair investigation”, the Delhi court said on Monday.

The AAP leader was presented before the court amid heavy security in and outside the Rouse Avenue Court’s premises a day after being arrested. Special judge M K Nagpal passed the order on a CBI plea, in which it had sought his five-day custodial interrogation.

CBI has filed only one charge sheet in the excise policy case against Manish Sisodia so far, on November 25 last year. According to CBI, a South Group allegedly made an upfront payment of Rs 100 Crore to AAP’s social media publicist Vijay Nair, who is said to be Sisodia’s close aide.

The CBI alleges that the entire new excise policy was designed to aid the South Group, which comprises of Andhra Pradesh MP and YSR Congress leader Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, his son Raghav Magunta, Telangana MLC and BRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha, and businessman Sarath Reddy, the promoter of Aurobindo Group.