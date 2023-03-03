Manish Sisodia Moves CBI Court For Bail In Liquor Policy Case

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia has applied for bail a day before his CBI custody ends in the Delhi liquor policy case. Sisodia will be produced before the CBI court tomorrow at 2 pm.

The former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, who held a range of portfolios from finance to education, will ask the court to hear his bail request if the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) does not seek to keep him with them any longer, sources said.

Sisodia faces corruption allegation in framing a liquor policy for the national capital, which was scrapped after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena flagged it to the CBI.

Sources said Sisodia was not cooperating with the investigation. He has failed to explain at least six contentious provisions in the liquor policy that were not part of the first draft.

A day after his arrest, Sisodia had challenged the CBI’s move in the Supreme Court. The court, however, told him he should have gone to the high court, after which Sisodia withdrew his application and said he will go to the trial court.