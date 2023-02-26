Manish Sisodia invokes freedom fighter Bhagat Singh ahead of CBI questioning

New Delhi: Hours ahead of his appearance before the CBI in the Delhi liquor policy case, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia invoked freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and said he was not scared of going to jail.

“Going to CBI again today, will cooperate fully in the investigation. The love of lakhs of children and the blessings of crores of countrymen is with me. I don’t care if I have to spend a few months in jail. I am a follower of Bhagat Singh, Bhagat Singh hanged to death for the country. Go to jail for such false allegations is not a big deal,” he tweeted in Hindi.

आज फिर CBI जा रहा हूँ, सारी जाँच में पूरा सहयोग करूँगा. लाखों बच्चो का प्यार व करोड़ो देशवासियो का आशीर्वाद साथ है

कुछ महीने जेल में भी रहना पड़े तो परवाह नहीं. भगत सिंह के अनुयायी हैं, देश के लिए भगत सिंह फाँसी पर चढ़ गए थे. ऐसे झूठे आरोपों की वजह से जेल जाना तो छोटी सी चीज़ है — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 26, 2023

Mr Sisodia was to appear before the central probe agency last Sunday, but he sought more time. He had then said that as Delhi’s Finance Minister, he was busy prepping the budget and his arrest at this point would derail that work. The agency then issued a fresh summons for today.