Manish Sisodia In Court Today, CBI May Not Seek Further Custody

New Delhi: Manish Sisodia, Delhi’s deputy chief minister, will be produced in court this afternoon. The senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has been in the CBI’s custody for a week now following his arrest in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Following his arrest, Mr Sisodia had been sent to CBI’s custody for five days. He was produced in court Saturday, when special judge MK Nagpal granted the central agency his custody for two more days.

The AAP No 2 has applied for bail and his request will now be taken up on Friday, the court has said. The CBI, sources said, may not seek further custody of Mr Sisodia and may recommend a 14-day judicial custody for him. Mr Sisodia faces allegations of corruption in the liquor policy that was scrapped after Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe.

The Arvind Kejriwal government was accused of bending rules and providing undue benefits to liquor vend licensees.

The Delhi government has rubbished the allegations, saying that the BJP was misusing investigating agencies for political motives. Mr Kejriwal has said the now-scrapped liquor policy was the “most transparent policy in the country”.