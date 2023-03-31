Manish Sisodia Denied Bail In Excise Policy Case

New Delhi: In a major setback to former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, a special CBI court on Friday dismissed his bail plea in the excise policy case lodged by the CBI.

Special Judge M K Nagpal dismissed Sisodia’s plea.

On March 24, the Delhi court had reserved its order.

The central agency on February 26 had arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Sisodia is currently under judicial custody in the cases registered by the CBI and ED.

The court earlier heard Senior Advocates Dayan Krishnan and Mohit Mathur appearing for Sisodia. Special Public Prosecutor DP Singh represented CBI in the case.

CBI had opposed Sisodia’s bail plea and submitted that granting bail to him will scuttle the investigation and that there has been a “constant practice’ of destruction of evidence by him.

On the other hand, Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan, representing Sisodia, submitted that he had complied with the requirements of Section 41A CrPC notice.