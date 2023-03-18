Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain get a week to vacate bungalows; allotted to Atishi and Bharadwaj

New Delhi: The Public Works Department (PWD) has asked former Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain to vacate their official residences for their replacements in the government — Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj — by March 21.

The orders state that the families of the two former ministers, who are currently in prison, have seven days to vacate these properties.

While Sisodia occupied bungalow number AB-17, Mathura Road, Jain had been previously allotted Bungalow 2 on Raj Niwas Marg.

“The newly-appointed ministers have been offered the official residences. Once they accept, the allotment letters will be issued,” said a PWD official.

According to sources in Delhi government, the families of Sisodia and Jain will continue to live at the existing residences even after the fresh allotments.