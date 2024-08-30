Manish Narwal wins India’s fourth medal at Paris Paralympics, shoots silver in air pistol

Paris: Manish Narwal followed up his Tokyo Paralympics gold medal in mixed 50m pistol with a silver in the 10m air pistol SH1 event in Paris on Friday. He stood second to Korea’s Jeongdu Jo, while Yang Chao of China finished third to secure a bronze.

While Narwal was consistently in the run for the top podium, it was in his final six shots that he seemed to lose momentum. He shot above 10 only once, scoring 10.1, and had scores of 8.9 and 9.9 in the all-important gold shootout. Korea’s Jo, on the other hand, shot an incredible 10.8 under pressure and followed it up with an 8.7, which was enough for him to clinch the gold medal.