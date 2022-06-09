Manish Narwal-Rubina Francis Pair Win India’s Third Gold In Para Shooting World Cup

Paris: Manish Narwal and Rubina Francis won the 10m P6 air pistol mixed team event to clinch India’s third gold medal at the ongoing Shooting Para Sport World Cup in Chateauroux, France on Wednesday. Narwal and Francis, who aggregated a world record qualifying score of 565 to enter the final at the top position, defeated Chinese pair of Yang Chao and Min Li 17-11 in the title clash. The Indian pair totalled 274.3. Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Narwal scored 138.7 in the final six shots. He shot consistent scores of 10s and 9s, but Francis also matched her fancied partner with 9s, a few 8s and 10.

China’s Chao was impressive with four 10s but Min faltered in crucial moments.

On Thursday, Narwal, Singhraj Adhana, Rahul Jakhar and Akash will be in action in P4 – mixed 50m pistol SH1 event.

On Tuesday, Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna became the second Indian para shooter to earn a quota for the Paris Paralympics after securing a gold medal in mixed 10m air rifle SH2 event.

Ramakrishna thus followed the extraordinary show of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic champion Avani Lekhara, who set a new world record en route clinching the gold medal.