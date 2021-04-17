Manish Malhotra Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mumbai: Fashion designer Manish Malhotra has tested positive for COVID-19. The designer took to his social media account to make the announcement.

He wrote: “I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Please stay safe and take care,”

Wishes and prayers for his speedy recovery have started pouring in from his fellow industry friends.

Besides, Manish Malhotra, several other celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Rahul Roy, Rohit Saraf, Sumeet Vyas, and Ashutosh Rana have also tested positive for the coronavirus. Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, who had also tested positive for COVID-19 recently, have recovered and have tested negative for the virus.