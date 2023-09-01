Manish Desai Assumes Charge as Principal Director General of PIB

New Delhi: Manish Desai has today assumed charge as Principal Director General of the Press Information Bureau (PIB). Mr Desai took over after the superannuation of Rajesh Malhotra yesterday.

A 1989-batch Indian Information Service Officer, Manish Desai, Desai has worked as Principal DG, of the Central Bureau of Communication, looking after Government advertising and outreach activities.

During an illustrious career spanning three decades, Mr Desai has handled various assignments including DG, Films Division, Addl DG (Administration & Training), IIMC, CEO, CBFC.

During his stint at the Films Division, he was associated with the setting up of the National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai.

Mr Desai also served in PIB Mumbai for over a decade handling media activities of various national and international events including the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa.