Manish Death Case: South City Bar Owner, Constable Prasanna Behera Dismissed

Bhubaneswar: Constable Prasanna Behera who was earlier arrested for his alleged link with journalist Nabin Das’s son Manish Anurag murder case has been dismissed from service.

According to police, Behera, the President of Havildar & Constable Association, was arrested for allegedly operating Hotel South City in Bhubaneswar without a valid license, violating COVID-19 rules, and hatching a criminal conspiracy.

On Friday, the Commissionerate Police had transferred Tamando Police Station IIC and placed Constable Prasanna Behera under suspension for the illegal operation of the bar.

A press release by police, said, “By exercising power under article 311(2)(b) of Constitution of India, competent authority i.e DCP, BBSr has dismissed C/1634 Prasanna Ku Behera from Odisha Police with immediate effect. As per records he has 08 departmental proceedings and 05 criminal cases against him at various stages.”

Behera was running South City bar on lease and has been suspended for running the bar till late at night on the day of the murder and Manish was a regular at the bar.

Manish was last seen at the bar on the premises of the hotel at Patrapada. The bar was leased to a relative of Behera, according to reports. Behera was earlier suspended on the basis of an inquiry conducted by an officer in the rank of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police.