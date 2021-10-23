Manish Anurag Murder: Suspended Cop, South City Bar Owner Arrested

Bhubaneswar: A day after his suspension for dereliction in duty, Constable Prasanna Behera, who was running an illegal bar, where journalist Navin Das’ son Manish Anurag had last visited before his murder, has been arrested.

According to police, Behera, the President of Havildar & Constable Association, was arrested for allegedly operating a bar without a valid license, violating COVID-19 rules, and hatching a criminal conspiracy.

On Friday, the Commissionerate Police had transferred Tamando Police Station IIC and placed Constable Prasanna Behera under suspension for the illegal operation of the bar.

He was running the hotel using the name of his brother and was suspended by Bhubaneswar Additional SP on basis of the probe.

Behera was running South City bar on lease and has been suspended for running the bar till late at night on the day of the murder and Manish was a regular at the bar.

Notably, the body of Manish was recovered under mysterious circumstances from a pond at Patrapada on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Sunday (October 10) hours after his family allegedly received a ransom call from unidentified persons on Saturday night.