Manish Anurag Died Of Asphyxiation, Reveals Autopsy Report

Bhubaneswar: In a major development into the death case of senior journalist Navin Das’s son, Manish Anurag, the Commissionerate Police on Tuesday informed that Manish had died due to asphyxiation (chocking).

According to preliminary results of the post-mortem examination, Anurag died due to respiratory failure, police said.

In another development, police also detained one of the two persons who allegedly accompanied Manish in a car on Saturday night.

It is alleged by the deceased’s father that Manish had been abducted by two persons in a car from the Infocity area on Saturday night. The abductors had also made a ransom call to the family members.

However, it is still unclear if Manish had been murdered by the two youths who later dumped his body in the pond at Patrapada from where it was recovered the next day.

Earlier yesterday, the CP sent diatoms extracted from the body of the deceased and the samples collected from the waterbody to the forensic laboratory for the diatom test to know the exact cause of death.