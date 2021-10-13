Manish Anurag Death Case: Two Youths Surrender Before Police

Bhubaneswar: In a major development into the death case of senior journalist Navin Das’s son, Manish Anurag, two youths on Wednesday surrendered before the police. They have been identified as Dinesh Mohapatra alias Litu and Mrutyunjaya alias Muna of Kandhamal district.

Sources said the duo was present with Manish at Hotel South City at Patrapada in Bhubaneswar on the fateful night.

On Tuesday, the Commissionerate Police had seized the car which was allegedly used by the deceased and two other persons on the fateful day. The Police had earlier detained one person in connection with the case.

While the post-mortem report revealed that Manish died due to asphyxiation (chocking), it is still unclear if he had been murdered by the two youths who later dumped his body in the pond at Patrapada from where it was recovered the next day.

According to Police, Manish had called up his parents on Saturday evening and told them about his dinner plan with some friends at a restaurant in Patia. They later received his distress call past midnight where he said he was beaten up and kidnapped by some persons in Patia area.

Around 4.10 am on Sunday, he again called his parents and reportedly demanded a small ransom money.

Later, the family members lodged an FIR with the Infocity police station about his abduction.

A case was registered and a probe was launched. After a few hours, the police found the body of Manish floating in a pond in Patrapada.