Manish Anurag Death Case: Court Allows Police To Take 3 Accused On Four-Day Remand

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar JMFC court allowed Infocity Police to take the three accused, arrested in connection with the murder of Manish Anurag, on a four-day remand.

The accused- Amrit Biswal, Dinesh Kumar Mohapatra alias Litu and Mrutyunjaya Mishra alias Munna- were on the charge of murder and attempt to destroy the evidence.

Commissionerate Police on Saturday confirmed that senior journalist Navin Das’ son Manish Anurag was murdered by three of his friends over bill payment in a hotel here on the wee hours of October 10.

Notably, the body of Manish, the son of senior journalist Navin Das was recovered under mysterious circumstances from a pond at Patrapada on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Sunday afternoon.

Also Read: Mystery Behind Manish Anurag Murder Case Solved, 3 Held