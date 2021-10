Bhubaneswar: Three accused persons arrested in Manish Anurag murder case, underwent the polygraph test at the State Forensic Research Laboratory here on Tuesday.

The lie detector test was carried out on Amrit Ketan Biswal, Dinesh Kumar Mohapatra and Mrutyunjay Mishra.

The three accused had killed Manish Anurag over hotel bill payment.

The trio was arrested on October 16 on charges of murder and destroying evidence.