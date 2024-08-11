Manipur: Wife of Former MLA Killed in Bomb Blast

Manipur: Charubala Haokip, the wife of former Saikul MLA Yamthong Haokip, died in a bomb explosion at their residence in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, according to police reports on Sunday.

Charubala Haokip (59) a member of the Meitei community, resided at Ekou Mulam within the Kuki-Zomi-majority Kangpokpi district. Her husband, Yamthong Haokip (64) was elected to the Saikul seat in 2012 and 2017 with the Congress party and later joined the BJP before the 2022 Assembly elections.

A Kangpokpi district police officer reported that the event occurred around 3 pm on Saturday but was only reported the following Sunday morning. He revealed that a homemade IED had been concealed among the household’s waste.

“The explosion happened when the waste, which contained the device, was being burned. Fortunately, no one else was harmed. There have been no further casualties or injuries,” he stated.

As of Sunday morning, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

The officer mentioned that the explosion might have stemmed from a family conflict.

“It is believed that the dispute arose from a land purchase made by the former MLA next to his uncle’s grandson’s property. This incident may be connected to that dispute, and we are currently investigating,” he added.