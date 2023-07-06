Manipur Violence: Woman Shot Dead Near Imphal School

New Delhi: A woman was shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside a school in the Imphal West district of the violence-hit Manipur, officials said on Thursday.

According to the officials, the incident took place at Kwakeithel Mayai Koibi under Lamphel police station around 3.40 pm on Wednesday.

As per news agency PTI, the woman had gone near the school for some work but was not connected with any educational institute.

Following the killing of the woman, a tribal organisation demanded the imposition of President’s Rule in the northeastern state.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) identified the woman as Donngaihching, a mentally ill person who lived on alms provided by locals.

More than 100 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.