Manipur Violence: Centre Announces Compensation Of Rs 10 Lakh For Kin Of Victims

Manipur: The government has announced that the families of the civilians killed in the ethnic clashes in Manipur since the outbreak of the violent clashes on May 3, 2023, will get a relief of Rs 10 lakh each, as part of a compensation package drawn up by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in consultation with the N Biren Singh-led Manipur cabinet. The Manipur government and the Centre will reportedly make a 50:50 contribution to the compensation amount. Besides the monetary compensation, the government is contemplating providing a government job to any eligible member of the next of kin of those killed in the violent clashes.

On the other hand, the state administration has been instructed to work on finding a way out with the help of the Centre in ensuring an uninterrupted supply of essential commodities to the people of the crisis-hit state.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Minister on Tuesday reviewed the security situation in the violence-hit state in a meeting with senior officials of the Manipur police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and the Indian Army in the state capital Imphal.

After convening the meeting, Amit Shah took to Twitter to say that the peace and prosperity of Manipur are our top priority. The Union Home Minister instructed the security forces to strictly deal with any activities disturbing the peace.