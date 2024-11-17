Imphal: The situation remained calm but tense in Manipur’s Imphal Valley, where an indefinite curfew has been imposed and internet services suspended following violent protests after the discovery of the bodies of six persons, three women and children each, allegedly abducted and killed by militants in Jiribam.

The six persons were missing from a camp for the displaced in Jiribam since Monday following a gunfight between militants and security forces that led to the deaths of 10 insurgents.

The bodies of the two women and a child were recovered from Barak River in Jiribam on Saturday, while three other bodies, including those of a woman and two children, were found on Friday night.

Piles of debris remained on the roads of state capital Imphal on Sunday morning, a day after protestors staged violent protests over the deaths, attacking the residences of three state ministers and six MLAs.

Agitators ransacked the houses of three legislators, including that of Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s son-in-law R K Imo, who is also a BJP MLA, and set their properties on fire while security forces fired tear gas shells to disperse protesters in different parts of Imphal, police said.