Manipur: SIT formed to probe jawan, BJP worker’s murder

Manipur: A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to probe into the killing of two men in Manipur’s Imphal West district on Sunday, police said on Wednesday.

According to Manipur police, Abujam John (56) and Abujam Tomba alias Rishikanta (37) were shot dead by unidentified persons on Sunday night at Samurou Awang Leikai, under Wangoi police station, 16 km south of Imphal.

The order also stated that officer in-charge S Nabajiban Ningthouja and sub-inspector Bishorjit Singh, both from Wangoi police station, will assist Ali in the case.

Meanwhile, police on Wednesday said the post-mortem examinations of the two bodies have been conducted.

Chief minister N Biren Singh and Lukhoi visited the victims’ families, who have refused to accept the bodies of the deceased, at Samurou Awang Leikai on Monday and assured that the accused will soon be arrested.